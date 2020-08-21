13/09/20: Go Red Run | The Eve Appeal

Challenge yourself to a 5k, 10k, Half Marathon or Full Marathon on Sunday 13th September! You can walk, run or jog in your garden, down the street or in your local park – the choice is yours, just remember to wear red!

Sign up today, choose your distance and join for £5 per person. We are also encouraging everyone who takes part to raise a target amount of £25 in sponsorship, which could help to cover the cost of an hour’s call with our gynae nurse specialist – but if you manage to raise above and beyond this, then we can continue to reach more and more people.

Naturally many of us will Go Red when doing exercise yet when it comes to gynae health, too many people are Going Red for the wrong reasons like abnormal bleeding. This needs to change and with your support it can.

By taking part in the Go Red Run you can help encourage open and honest conversations so everyone knows their normal and gets bleeding checked, all whilst raising funds for medical research into early detection, screening and prevention as well as our Ask Eve service, which provides key information about signs, symptoms and risk factors around gynae cancers.

Once you’ve registered, we’ll be in touch with your online sports pack to help get your fundraising underway, as well as the link to our Strava group so you can track your progress and meet other participants!

You’ll also receive a bib number to wear on 13th as well as suggested start times. Everyone who then completes their run, walk or jog will be sent a medal* for their amazing effort!

Thank you so much for your support – and if you have any queries please do not hesitate to get in touch either by emailing [email protected] or by calling 020 7605 0100.

