13/09/22: Panel Talk: How to build emotional resilience | Fly Girl Collective

If you’re a black woman or woman of colour who wants to invest in your wellbeing, you won’t want to miss this…

What does it take to cope with life’s ups and downs? Emotional resilience – a powerful trait that can help us bounce back from stressful challenges and find the strength to move onwards and upwards.

Join award-winning journalist and Fly Girl Collective founder Matilda Egere-Cooper as she explores the idea of emotional resilience in womanhood, career-building and more. She’ll be joined by yoga teacher and lululemon Ambassador Sanchia Legister and designer, fitness instructor and business founder Jade Swaby.