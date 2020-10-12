0
12/10/2020

13/10/2020: Actions Not Words: How has business responded to Black Lives Matter? | INvolve & Audeliss

13/10/2020: Actions Not Words: How has business responded to Black Lives Matter? | INvolve & Audeliss

INvolve, Black History Month event

CEO Panel Discussion on how Black Lives Matter has changed the conversation on race in UK business.

9-10am (BST) | 10-11am (CET) | 4-5am (EST)

The Black Lives Matter protests shook society, and organisations were quick to declare their solidarity. However beyond the black square, how is business responding to the clear call for action on racial inequality in the workplace?

In this CEO Panel Discussion we will be asking the leaders from three UK organisations about how Black Lives Matter has changed the conversation on race in business, and what they have been doing to ensure actions follow words.

We are thrilled to host:

Kanya King, CEO, MOBO Organisation

Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive, ITV

Penny James, Chief Executive Officer – Direct Line Group

Moderated by:

Suki Sandhu, Founder & CEO – Audeliss & INvolve

BOOK NOW

