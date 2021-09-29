13/10/2021: Black History Month: Exploring Britain’s Black LGBTQIA+ history | The Guardian Live

Queerness and explorations of sexuality in Britain are often whitewashed, with events such as Pride centring the white narrative and arguably lacking in diversity. Though the founding of UK Black Pride in 2005 has taken strides to recognise the unique experiences of Black queer people, many stories still remain undiscovered.

This Black History Month, we will be hosting a panel of speakers to explore personal histories and recollections of the Black queer experience of Britain. Who are the people working to uncover the forgotten stories and what can we learn from them? How did Black queer people come together and build community and culture in a hostile environment?

Join writer Jason Okundaye as he chairs our panel of speakers, which includes Marc Thompson, activist and director of the Love Tank, and writer and director of the award winning Nine Nights, Veronica McKenzie and Mzz Kimberley/Kim Tatum.