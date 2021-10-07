0
07/10/2021

13/10/21-14/10/21: Women in Business and Tech Expo

WIB Expo

Women in Business & Tech Expo is a two-day virtual event designed for all women at any stage of their career. It provides inspiration, guidance and business services to find a perfect career match or support a business.

Your bridge to make the connections that will take your career or business to the next level.

The job market is changing. Business is changing… Within the past years, we’ve seen a shift in the search for fulfilling careers and the rise of the entrepreneur. More women/women-identifying individuals are asking – “Where is MY seat at the table?” You’re not only asking the tough questions, you’re demanding your voice gets heard.

We hear and see you. Women in Business & Tech Expo is the largest virtual event, for women in different stages of their professional career.



