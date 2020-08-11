13/11/20: She Leads 2020 – Conference for Women Leaders and Women Entrepreneurs

She Leads 2020 is a powerful conference for women seeking to take their leadership and business to new levels of success and prosperity.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.