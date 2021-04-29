0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
29/04/2021

14/05/2021: Women Leading Women Virtual Event

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 14/05/2021: Women Leading Women Virtual Event

Women leading women event

Women Leading Women is a virtual event uniting women from all over the country. Our Keynote Speaker is Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Bestselling Author and Chief Medical Correspondent, ABC News and moderated by Susan Koeppen, Emmy Award Winning Journalist.

The event will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM.

Women Leading Women serves the community by advocating for personal and professional growth in our region. Our goal is to empower women to build stronger connections through female led conversations exploring career, family and well being.

The event will be visible via Livestream by clicking the link in Event Details.

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

 

Related Posts

WeAreVirtual, Maya Welford Mentoring featured
21/04/2021

22/04/2021: WeAreVirtual: Mentoring: Everything you need to know | Maya Welford

29/03/2021

30/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Own the Room | Jodi Goldman

June Angelides Virtual Summit featured
17/03/2021

25/03/2021: How to Pitch Anything With Confidence: June Angelides MBE | Gap

Wellbeing of Women, Endometriosis virtual event featured
17/03/2021

25/03/2021: Endometriosis – from diagnosis to treatment | Wellbeing of Women

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X