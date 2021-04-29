14/05/2021: Women Leading Women Virtual Event

Women Leading Women is a virtual event uniting women from all over the country. Our Keynote Speaker is Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Bestselling Author and Chief Medical Correspondent, ABC News and moderated by Susan Koeppen, Emmy Award Winning Journalist.

The event will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM.

Women Leading Women serves the community by advocating for personal and professional growth in our region. Our goal is to empower women to build stronger connections through female led conversations exploring career, family and well being.

The event will be visible via Livestream by clicking the link in Event Details.

