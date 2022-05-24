0
24/05/2022
, , , ,

14/07/2022: Rising Star Awards Ceremony

Rising Star Awards Ceremony Banner

WeAreTheCity are delighted to invite you to our Rising Star awards ceremony! 

The team at WeAreTheCity are incredibly excited to announce that we will once again be holding our awards ceremony, in person. We will be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 14 July 2022 at Pan Pacific London.

Over the course of the awards ceremony, you will hear from inspirational speakers and entertainers who will all be endeavouring to create a truly magically experience for you all. We cannot wait to give you the true physical experience of one of our award ceremonies!

Please note: this is a ticketed event. Find out more below.

BOOK YOUR TICKET
Pan Pacific London
Location

Pan Pacific London

Located in Bishopsgate in the heart of the City of London, moments from Liverpool Street Station, Pan Pacific London is on the doorstep of world-renowned locations, yet also home to its own inner world. A haven in the heart of the City designed by Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel takes innovation and understated luxury to new heights. Epitomising the juxtaposition of old and new London architecture, Bishopsgate Plaza encapsulates a 43-storey bronze tower, home to Pan Pacific London and private residential apartments whilst the 144-year- old Devonshire House showcases designer shops, a restaurant and a contemporary destination cocktail bar. A landscaped public plaza seamlessly connects these two cultural hubs together, making it a 24-hour destination for meeting, living, working and discovering.

DISCOVER MORE

Agenda

17:30 – Guest arrival and champagne reception

18:15 – Guests called to be seated

18:40 – Welcome Speeches

19:30 – Awards Presentations

20:45 – Entertainment break

21.25 – Awards Presentations Continued

22:35 – Entertainment break

22:45 – Awards Presentations Continued

23:30 – Party on the dance floor

00:00 – Carriages

Secure your seat

The 2022 Rising Star Award’s Ceremony is a ticketed event. Your ticket includes a drinks reception, 3 course dinner, goody bag, and awards presentation.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Watch our 2019 highlights

WeAreTheCity Rising Star Awards 2019
Rising Star Winners Montage (1)
Rising Star Awards

2022 Winners

WeAreTheCity, together with the Royal Bank of Canada, are proud to announce the winners of our 2022 Rising Star Awards

The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Ebinehita Iyere, founder of Milk Honey Bees, working with young people who encounter the youth justice system and those who are impacted by violence in the community; Chanelle Smith, a medical student who is an ambassador for the Captain Tom Foundation and features in the children’s book honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore; and law student Sheekeba Nasimi, who leads the legal clinic at the Afghanistan and Central Asian Association, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Afghans and all refugees in London.

DISCOVER OUR WINNERS

POWERED BY

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

SPONSORED BY

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

