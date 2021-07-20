0
20/07/2021
14/09/2021: Rising Star Alumni | Own Your Career, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Rising Star Alumni | Own Your Career, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

WeAreTheCity are commited to supporting our Rising Star Alumni, and once again, in partnership with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, we are providing them with the opportunity to attend a complementary full day seminar focusing on ‘Owning Your Career’.

Saïd Business School, University of Oxford want to share their insights about how to own your career and discuss success strategies and skills, specifically aimed at women.

In this interactive virtual workshop, there are two sessions designed to help you to reflect on your career and how you might plan for the future, and how to develop your negotiation skills as part of implementing that plan.

In the first session, Kathryn Bishop, Programme Director of the Oxford Women Transforming Leadership Programme, will look at strategising for career success. Oxford research with women leaders indicates that there are some key moments in our working lives. Recognising those moments and developing a strategy for them can make all the difference to your success, however you define that. In the session, Kathryn will look at some of the latest research and work with you on an exercise to apply the learning to your own working life.

In the second session, Paul Fisher, Programme Director of the Oxford Programme on Negotiation, will look at applying negotiation to career success. Negotiation is fundamental to everything we do and underpins management, leadership, career success and much more. In this session, participants will learn the fundamental tools of negotiation and how it can be applied to career success. Areas that will be covered will include: the intellectual and psychological underpinnings behind negotiation; the importance of distinguishing between positions and interests; when you should and should not negotiate; and the importance of goals, preparation and process.

Both sessions draw on Oxford’s world-class research and teaching. There will be an opportunity for discussion and questions, as well as some short individual exercises to help you to get the most out of the workshop.

Find out more about our Rising Star Awards

Rising Stars Award Ceremony-1

Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Words

Read More
Rising Stars Award Ceremony

Rising Star Awards Ceremony 2021: In Pictures

Read More
Rising Star Awards Ceremony Special Guests

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce Jermain Jackman, Elle Yaya, Southend Vox and Jaspreet Kaur as our special entertainment for the Rising Star Award’s Ceremony

Read More
Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021

Rising Star alumni & judges recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Read More
Rising Stars Montage featured

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce the winners of our 2021 Rising Star Awards

Read More
Rising Star Shortlist featured

WeAreTheCity’s 2021 Rising Star Awards shortlist announced

Read More

