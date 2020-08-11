14/10/2020 – 15/10/2020: Women in Business Expo Virtual

Women in Business Expo Virtual, 14-15 October, will give you the inspiration and tools needed to achieve your career or business goals.

Women in Business Expo Virtual will be headlined by Baroness Karren Brady CBE, June Sarpong OBE and Ruby Wax OBE. It will give you the opportunity to meet with leading companies actively recruiting female talent. Hear from world-class business leaders, network with like-minded individuals, and connect with companies to supercharge your career or business!

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

