11/08/2020

14/10/2020 – 15/10/2020: Women in Business Expo Virtual

Women in Business Expo Virtual

Women in Business Expo Virtual, 14-15 October, will give you the inspiration and tools needed to achieve your career or business goals.

Women in Business Expo Virtual will be headlined by Baroness Karren Brady CBE, June Sarpong OBE and Ruby Wax OBE. It will give you the opportunity to meet with leading companies actively recruiting female talent. Hear from world-class business leaders, network with like-minded individuals, and connect with companies to supercharge your career or business!

