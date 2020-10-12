0
12/10/2020

14/10/2020: Audience with Ava Eagle Brown, Yvonne Thompson, Bernie Davies & Joel Blake | NatWest Entrepreneurship

Natwest Entrepreneurship Accelerator, Black History month event

An Audience with Dr Ava Eagle Brown, Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Bernie Davies & Joel Blake OBE

Sharing knowledge from those that have been there and got the t-shirt, is vital to moving your business forward and gaining the motivation and inspiration to keep going. Hear first-hand experience from high profile founders and entrepreneurs with a relatable, authentic story to tell. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and gain vital insight from our esteemed panel of guests:

Dr Ava Eagle Brown, Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Bernie Davies & Joel Blake OBE.

Join us to gain an insight into their incredible careers and wealth of experience as we celebrate Black History Month.

BOOK NOW

