14/10/2020: Audience with Ava Eagle Brown, Yvonne Thompson, Bernie Davies & Joel Blake | NatWest Entrepreneurship

Sharing knowledge from those that have been there and got the t-shirt, is vital to moving your business forward and gaining the motivation and inspiration to keep going. Hear first-hand experience from high profile founders and entrepreneurs with a relatable, authentic story to tell. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and gain vital insight from our esteemed panel of guests:

Dr Ava Eagle Brown, Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE, Bernie Davies & Joel Blake OBE.

Join us to gain an insight into their incredible careers and wealth of experience as we celebrate Black History Month.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.