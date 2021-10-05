14/10/2021: Women in Banking and Finance’s 2021 Recognition of Achievement

Women in Banking & Finance’s Recognition of Achievement event is our opportunity to recognise and celebrate individuals, across the UK’s financial services sector, who are progressing gender equality.

Taking a break from our annual awards, which started in 1998 – that’s 23 years ago – our virtual celebration aims to help you understand the steps WIBF and its corporate members are taking to ensure women can achieve success, and understand there are role models for them to look to – after all, you can’t be what you can’t see!

Join us on 14th October for a packed 90 minutes (12.30-2 p.m.) of panel discussions, key note speakers and details of WIBF’s exciting plans for 2022. Hosted by Kate Thornton, journalist and television broadcaster, and Anna Lane, President of WIBF, we will be joined live by Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest Group and the first female to run a UK financial conglomerate and high street bank.

And we will be celebrating individuals, from each of our institutional members and the wider WIBF network, who will be recognised as having gone above and beyond to make a difference in gender equality in our sector over past 18 months.

The Recognition of Achievement virtual event was made possible by Citi, HSBC, Cynergy Bank, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, LSEG and TEN Group.