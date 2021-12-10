15/01/2022: HOWL: Writing Women into History

This is a free participatory workshop on Zoom whose goal is to produce written work by older feminists.

We welcome women from around the UK, with a primary focus on women who were involved at grassroots level, so this event is targeted at older feminists who are interested in facilitating and encouraging other women to get writing and share their experiences. The day will be run in the spirit of the Women’s Liberation Movement, so our event will be organised as we hope these local writing groups will be run, with plenty of time for feedback and sharing of experiences.

The event will be led by two HOWL members with teaching, writing, and editing experience who have recently run a successful pilot project on Zoom, based in Hackney, London.

Topics to be covered during the day will include:

Being comfortable with running and participating in a writing group on Zoom or in person.

How to structure the course, e.g. number of sessions, frequency of meetings, topics to write about, balancing writing time with feedback, managing deadlines.

How to recruit local participants.

Allowing time for doing some writing and getting feedback, to get a feel for how such a group can work.

We understand this is a big ask, but we would like women to sign up and join for the whole day. We will provide a long lunch break in the middle of the day (1:30-2:30pm).