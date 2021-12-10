15/01/2022: HOWL: Writing Women into History

We welcome women from around the UK, with a primary focus on women who were involved at grassroots level, so this event is targeted at older feminists who are interested in facilitating and encouraging other women to get writing and share their experiences. The day will be run in the spirit of the Women’s Liberation Movement, so our event will be organised as we hope these local writing groups will be run, with plenty of time for feedback and sharing of experiences.
The event will be led by two HOWL members with teaching, writing, and editing experience who have recently run a successful pilot project on Zoom, based in Hackney, London.
We understand this is a big ask, but we would like women to sign up and join for the whole day. We will provide a long lunch break in the middle of the day (1:30-2:30pm).