18/02/2022

15/03/2022: City Remuneration Summit | City & Financial Global

City Remuneration Summit, City & Financial Global

City & Financial Global’s City Remuneration Summit, now in its fifteenth year, is widely recognised as the most important event in the calendar for remuneration, reward and compensation specialists.

Last year’s event featured an unparalleled speaker panel and attracted over 220 influential and well-connected remuneration specialists.

The Summit is unique in that it focusses exclusively on FCA regulated firms and the particular challenges facing them in terms of balancing fixed and variable remuneration to reflect their culture and risk appetite. This year’s Summit has been comprehensively revised and updated to take account of the shift in priorities in relation to executive pay. Top of the agenda is the relationship between executive pay and companies’ ESG record and disclosures, particularly in the context of climate change. Much of this is driven by increasingly active institutional investors who are scrutinising how pay is linked to companies’ social responsibility, including their commitment to diversity and inclusion. Other issues to be addressed include the impact of the FCA’s proposals for investment firms; the remuneration and reward proposals under the Fifth Capital Requirements Directive (CRDV), particularly in relation to material risk takers; the role of the Remuneration Committee in scrutinising executive reward strategies and the importance of culture in driving the right behaviours.

Issues to be addressed include:

  • Developing a remuneration strategy which complies with current and future regulatory obligations
  • The link between executive pay and climate change: can bonuses be used as an incentive to reduce emissions?
  • Major shareholders as ESG activists: implications for investee company remuneration policy
  • The practical impact of latest developments on remuneration in the banking industry
  • Employee engagement and reward in a competitive recruitment landscape: tactics for employee retention
  • Gender and ethnicity in financial services: how can remuneration and reward drive forward the agenda
  • The role and responsibilities of the Remuneration Committee: how can RemCo Chairs satisfy themselves their firm’s remuneration strategy encourages the right behaviours?
  • Focus on the asset management industry: the impact of the latest regulatory reforms including the new prudential regime for investment firms
  • The importance of culture in driving a responsible remuneration strategy
REGISTER HERE

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

