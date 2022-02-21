0
21/02/2022
15/03/2022: WeAreVirtual: Impact And Gravitas For Women Part II | Cat Clancy

WeAreVirtual, Cat Clancy

During this session we will further explore the influence of gender on communication and empower women to increase their impact and gravitas.

We will build on our awareness of linguistic choices which can hold women back and focus on reframing language in order to get their ideas heard. We will look at how women can capitalise on their emotional intelligence through their use of voice. We will explore how to hold your ground when faced with challenging or confrontational styles of conversation and how to handle interruptions in a positive, assertive way. We will also address the psychology of Imposter Syndrome and explore strategies that can help you to manage it effectively. We will work on the importance of articulating your value and learning the art of self-promotion, as well as how to deal with a ‘no’.

Please note – this session will give attendees the option to have their cameras and microphones on.

About Cat

Cat ClancyCat Clancy studied English at Oxford University and trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Based on the belief that Acting skills are really Life skills, she has worked as a Communication and Voice Coach for over 12 years, delivering highly-tailored training to business professionals, who seek to be more confident, and clear, while remaining authentic.
 
She has delivered communication courses for diverse organisations such as Shell, Time Inc, HSBC, Ernst & Young, Mott MacDonald, The BFI, Lazards, McGraw Hill, Fidelity, IFRS, MD2MD, Rothschild, Luxotica, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, Network Rail, Sodexo, Anglo-American, Prudential, Vitality, Nuffield, Santander, CMS, Brunswick Group LLP, GlaxoSmithKline, and MUFG.
 
Her bespoke one-to-one coaching encompasses all levels, from promising executives to Senior Directors, at companies including McGraw Hill, Credit Suisse, Fidelity, Santander, IFRS, Global Forestry Investment, The Rank Foundation and Financial Ombudsman Service.
 
In addition, she has spoken at forums such as DAC Beachcroft’s ‘Creating an Inclusive Workplace’ event, ‘Breakfast Business Club’ and ‘ISES Powerhour Seminars’ and co-led business seminars for HealthTech UK. She has been featured twice in The Guardian and appeared as a guest Voice Coach on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour analysing the voices of female politicians
