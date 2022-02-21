15/03/2022: WeAreVirtual: Impact And Gravitas For Women Part II | Cat Clancy

During this session we will further explore the influence of gender on communication and empower women to increase their impact and gravitas.

We will build on our awareness of linguistic choices which can hold women back and focus on reframing language in order to get their ideas heard. We will look at how women can capitalise on their emotional intelligence through their use of voice. We will explore how to hold your ground when faced with challenging or confrontational styles of conversation and how to handle interruptions in a positive, assertive way. We will also address the psychology of Imposter Syndrome and explore strategies that can help you to manage it effectively. We will work on the importance of articulating your value and learning the art of self-promotion, as well as how to deal with a ‘no’.

Please note – this session will give attendees the option to have their cameras and microphones on.