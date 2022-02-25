0
25/02/2022
,

15/03/2022: Women in the Workplace: How to rise by lifting others | Meta & The Female Lead

Women in the Workplace, The Female Lead event

Meta’s Intersectional Ally Series in partnership with The Female Lead brings you a very special event – Women in the Workplace: How to Rise by Lifting Others!

In celebration of Women’s History Month, join us for this thought provoking fireside chat that will shine a focus on women’s health, barriers in the workplace and the important narratives around it.

The world of work has changed forever. More of us work from home and we have all been forced to reset and consider the shape of our careers as we move forward. Women still face inequality in the workplace and new obstacles have arisen with our unprecedented working landscape. What are the factors standing in our way?

In this conversation we look at the hidden obstacles that trouble women’s progression at work and discuss some of the solutions.

Meta’s Group Director, Sophie Neary will be joined by Edwina Dunn, founder of The Female Lead, co-founder of Dunn Humby; the brains behind the Tesco Clubcard. This will be a virtual event, with an opportunity for the audience to partake in LIVE Q&A.

This event promises to address challenges, display courage and most importantly champion change!

