15/04/2021: Great Change; Great Women: Dr Nancy Doyle | Microlink

Dr Nancy Doyle is a Chartered Psychologist, in organisational and occupational psychology and the founder and owner of Genius Within C.I.C., a social enterprise dedicated to facilitating neurodiversity inclusion through consultancy, talent assessment, workshops and coaching for businesses.

Nancy works with customers in finance, technology, defence towards a future where all neurominorities are able to maximise their potential and work to their strengths.

