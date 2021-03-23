0
23/03/2021

15/04/2021: Great Change; Great Women: Dr Nancy Doyle | Microlink

Microlink, Great Change; Great women event with Nancy Doyle

Dr Nancy Doyle is a Chartered Psychologist, in organisational and occupational psychology and the founder and owner of Genius Within C.I.C., a social enterprise dedicated to facilitating neurodiversity inclusion through consultancy, talent assessment, workshops and coaching for businesses.

Nancy works with customers in finance, technology, defence towards a future where all neurominorities are able to maximise their potential and work to their strengths.

