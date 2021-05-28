0
28/05/2021
,

15/06/21 – 16/06/21: Success Talks: Accelerate Your Career Conference 2021

15/06/21 – 16/06/21: Success Talks: Accelerate Your Career Conference 2021

Success Talks- Accelerate Your Career Conference 2021

The Accelerate Your Career 2021 Conference provides a unique opportunity for delegates to learn about a variety of topics and seek answers.

It will highlight practical examples from successful role models which can be passed onto up and coming leaders, helping them to build knowledge and confidence in their respective workplaces.

We have lined up a panel of 15 speakers, who will discuss a number of topics ranging from the meritocracy myth, the art of being indispensable, and importantly moving forward, how to manage people and succeed in a hybrid environment.

