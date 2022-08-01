15/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: Positioning yourself for promotion | Carol Stewart

About Carol

Carol Stewart is the founder of Carol Stewart is the founder of Abounding Solutions and author of Quietly Visible: Leading With Influence and Impact as an Introverted Woman (listed as one of the 10 best self-development books written by women to read during lockdown by BeYourOwn). She is an Executive, Career and Leadership Coach, specialising in introverted women who are senior leaders. Carol coaches women to lead with confidence, influence, and impact. She also delivers workshops, webinars, and talks on career development, personal development, and leadership development to organisations who want to develop their talent.

She has been the featured expert in Women and Home magazine, Good Housekeeping magazine, the Telegraph, and other media publications. Carol is a 5 times LinkedIn Top Voice UK, including a LinkedIn Top Voice 2022 for gender equity, and has received awards for her work developing women leaders. This includes a We Are The City Rising Star Champion Award, and named one of Britain’s Top 50 Business Advisers by Enterprise Nation.

Carol hosts the Quietly Visible podcast, is a semi regular columnist for the Sheffield Telegraph, and a TEDx speaker. She gives her time to causes that support the next generation, and those that advocate social justice, and gender and racial equality.