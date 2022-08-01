0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
01/08/2022
, ,

15/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: Positioning yourself for promotion | Carol Stewart

Home > Events > WATC events > 15/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: Positioning yourself for promotion | Carol Stewart

WeAreVirtual, Carol Stewart

If you are ready to take your career to another level and get your next promotion, positioning yourself for it will put you in the best possible place to secure it.

This session will help you to:

• Navigate the internal and external barriers
• Broaden your network and tap into it
• Self promote and strategically position yourself
• Raise your visibility and profile
 
If you want to get your next promotion, this session will help you to develop your plan and place yourself in the best possible position to get the role.
REGISTER HERE

About Carol

carol stewartCarol Stewart is the founder of Abounding Solutions and author of Quietly Visible: Leading With Influence and Impact as an Introverted Woman (listed as one of the 10 best self-development books written by women to read during lockdown by BeYourOwn). She is an Executive, Career and Leadership Coach, specialising in introverted women who are senior leaders. Carol coaches women to lead with confidence, influence, and impact. She also delivers workshops, webinars, and talks on career development, personal development, and leadership development to organisations who want to develop their talent.
 
She has been the featured expert in Women and Home magazine, Good Housekeeping magazine, the Telegraph, and other media publications. Carol is a 5 times LinkedIn Top Voice UK, including a LinkedIn Top Voice 2022 for gender equity, and has received awards for her work developing women leaders. This includes a We Are The City Rising Star Champion Award, and named one of Britain’s Top 50 Business Advisers by Enterprise Nation.
 
Carol hosts the Quietly Visible podcast, is a semi regular columnist for the Sheffield Telegraph, and a TEDx speaker. She gives her time to causes that support the next generation, and those that advocate social justice, and gender and racial equality.

Discover more events

Related Posts

WeAreVirtual, Karen Liebenguth 800x600
01/08/2022

06/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: Why do we need ethical leadership? | Karen Liebenguth

, , ,
WeAreVirtual, Jennifer Corcoran, 800x600
01/08/2022

19/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to leverage LinkedIn as an introvert, empath or HSP | Jennifer Corcoran

, ,
WeAreVirtual, Helen Croydon, 800x600
01/08/2022

27/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to raise your personal profile and build your brand | Helen Croydon

, , ,
24/05/2022

09/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Accent Bias in the Workplace | Dr Gisela Mann

Comment on this

X