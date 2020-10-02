15/10/20 – 18/10/20: Build Back Equal – Women’s Equality Party Conference

The Women’s Equality Party 2020 Conference… The Women’s Equality Party 2020 Conference… is going virtual!

Thursday 15th – Sunday 18th October 2020

First-wave tickets are now on sale! Get yours today!

Join us online for our most innovative and accessible conference to date.

We will be calling on members, supporters and speakers to Build Back Equal after the pandemic.

It’s time to rewrite the present.

Due to these unprecedented times, hosting the Conference online allows us to safely share a space together, enabling us to meet speakers and other members from around the country whilst minimising health risks, vastly reducing CO2 emissions and saving on travel costs.

Our Conference will bring together some of the brightest minds and most engaging speakers tackling subjects including: social care, child care, economics, violence against women and girls, housing and public spaces, and the environment.

You can join from your living room!

With an interactive schedule packed full of individual talks, panels and workshops, attendees are invited to dip in and out of the Conference at their own pace. It doesn’t stop there – we’re also hosting a Comedy Night with lots more entertainment for attendees!

The Conference will be simple to access via Zoom and we will publish guidance on how to use this technology with ease.

What can you do at the Conference?

Thursday

Starting at 8am, you’ll have the opportunity to visit workshops, panels, virtual cafes and more throughout the day. The first day of conference will end with cocktail making at 6pm, and Open Mic from 9 – 10pm.

Friday

From 8am, to 9pm, Friday will have a mix of sessions for you to make the most of. We’ve made sure there’s plenty of breaks in between, so you can take a pause from your screen, whilst still attending Friday’s panels, screenings, cookery workshops and more.

Saturday

Start your weekend right, with yoga at 7:30am. Saturday’s exciting mix of interactive sessions will be highlighted by the Leader’s Speech at 10am, party business at 1:30pm and the Comedy Night Fundraiser at 9pm – don’t miss out!

Sunday

The day will begin at 8am, and will be rounded off at 9pm. We’ve scheduled even more energising workshops and motivating speakers, including two more party business sessions, at 9:30am and 3:30pm. You won’t want to miss Campaigns Coven at 12pm.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.