15/10/2020: #OwnVoices Black History Month Author Panel Discussion | The Author School

A free, inclusive, author panel discussion event to be held on Zoom and recorded and subsequently shared on YouTube – open to everyone interested in learning more, understanding better, sharing their experiences and considering opinions on the subject of Own Voices in publishing.

As well as hearing from Abiola Bello & Helen Lewis, co-founders of Hashtag BLAK and The Diverse Book Awards (as well as Hashtag Press, The Author School and Ink! Self Publishing Services), the conversation will include special guest authors Suzy Rowland (S.E.N.D. In The Clowns), Nuzo Onoh (A Dance for the Dead), Leonie Huie (The First Year Is Survival) and Venessa Taylor (Baller Boys) , then we will open to a Q&A from the audience (via the Zoom ‘chat’ facility). The panel discussion will be chaired by Hashtag BLAK commissioning editor, Luisa Martinez Negret.

