15/11/2022: Empowering Men To Talk About Health | Discover Your Bounce For Business

Let’s talk about men’s health.
For International Men’s Day we will explore:
- The barriers men face when talking about their health
- How we can encourage more male Wellbeing Champions
- How to support someone facing a challenge
We are delighted to be joined by:
- Rachel Geliamassi, MD of Stagecoach
- Javed Bobat, men’s health champion
- Paul Robertson, author and speaker on OCD
This is our inaugural meeting of this network, an open forum for HR managers, Mental Health First Aiders and Wellbeing Champions. Please pass these details on to anyone else you feel would be interested!
