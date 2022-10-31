15/11/2022: Empowering Men To Talk About Health | Discover Your Bounce For Business

Let’s talk about men’s health.

For International Men’s Day we will explore:

The barriers men face when talking about their health

How we can encourage more male Wellbeing Champions

How to support someone facing a challenge

We are delighted to be joined by:

Rachel Geliamassi, MD of Stagecoach

Javed Bobat, men’s health champion

Paul Robertson, author and speaker on OCD

This is our inaugural meeting of this network, an open forum for HR managers, Mental Health First Aiders and Wellbeing Champions. Please pass these details on to anyone else you feel would be interested!