0
31/10/2022
15/11/2022: Empowering Men To Talk About Health | Discover Your Bounce For Business

Empowering men to talk about their health event, IMD

Let’s talk about men’s health.

For International Men’s Day we will explore:

  • The barriers men face when talking about their health
  • How we can encourage more male Wellbeing Champions
  • How to support someone facing a challenge

We are delighted to be joined by:

  • Rachel Geliamassi, MD of Stagecoach
  • Javed Bobat, men’s health champion
  • Paul Robertson, author and speaker on OCD

This is our inaugural meeting of this network, an open forum for HR managers, Mental Health First Aiders and Wellbeing Champions. Please pass these details on to anyone else you feel would be interested!

REGISTER HERE

 

10/11/2022: Men’s mental health: Cultivating empathetic leadership | Chartered Management Institute
Inspirational Woman: Obehi Alofoje | Psychologist and stress management coach
