15/12/2021: Carols at Christmas | Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society’s much-loved Carols at Christmas event is back on Wednesday 15 December, and this year they are doing something very special.

You can sign up for virtual tickets and watch the show snuggled up on the sofa or you can join them in person in the beautiful and atmospheric Southwark Cathedral … the choice is yours! If you can’t make it on the night, the concert will be available online until after Christmas so you can watch at your convenience with friends and family. What better way to spend Christmas Eve than snuggled up on your sofa watching their candlelit concert?

You are invited to join hosts Grace Dent and Arielle Free for a festive evening of carols and celebration. You’ll enjoy very special readings from Sir Jonathan Pryce CBE, Lesley Manville CBE and Ed Balls with musical performances from singer-songwriter Bea Anderson, identical twin sopranos Classical Reflection and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists gospel choir Shalom Chorale.

Get your tickets at alzheimers.org.uk/carolstickets or by calling 0330 333 0804.