31/01/2020

16/03/2020: Dear Mum Theatre Night | The Eve Appeal

Dear Mum theatre night The Eve Appeal

For one night only, actors and comedians come together to read letters by those who have been affected by gynaecological cancers- 16th of March at St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London.

Join us on the 16th of March for this one time only, not to be missed, Eve Appeal theatre event.

You will laugh, you will cry, you will hear the words of a daughter who lost her Mum to ovarian cancer, a woman who survived cervical cancer, a special letter from Angelina Jolie and the wit of Pam Ayres and Ian MacMillan.

Confirmed guests include: Dame Harriet Walter, Susannah Harker, Gina McKee, Clifford Samuel, Lolita Chakrabarti, Jemima Rooper, Crissy Rock, Weruche Opia, Rosa Hesmondhalgh, Esther Coles, Stephen Mangan, Helen Lederer, Sheila Atim, Karen Hobbs, Joe Firth and many more to be announced.

Event details

Date and Time

Mon, 16 March 2020 19:30 – 21:00 GMT

Location

Church @ St Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, Charing Cross, London, WC2N 4JJ

X