Discover where and how you can celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community as a business owner!

Join diversity, equity and inclusion speaker and facilitator, Lisa Koenecke, as she helps you tap into talent, resources and fresh perspectives to help your brand reach and engage with the broader LGBTQ+ community through authentic and meaningful ways during Pride month and beyond. We’ll also explore intersectionality and learn how to use empathy mapping to meet your inclusionary goals.