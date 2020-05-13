16/07/2020: WeAreVirtual: Hacking as a Tool for Solving Problems & Creating Change webinar | Daniele Fiandaca

In this workshop I will introduce Hacking as a Creative Superpower and how it can be used to solve problems and open up new opportunities.

It’s a methodology that helps you take big problems and break them down into smaller bits which you can fix individually. At its core is the idea is that we operate in complex systems and the best way to instigate change is to make lots and lots and lots of small changes to make a meaningful difference. I will give examples of how hacking has been used to accelerate inclusion and diversity in organisations such as Coca-Cola European partners while at an individual level tackling issues such as fear, leadership and loneliness.

About Daniele:

Daniele is co-founder of Utopia, a culture change business that creates more purposeful, inclusive and entrepreneurial cultures for clients. Utopia’s top-to-bottom, boardroom to factory floor approach has clinched household names including Coca-Cola European Partners, Google, Schneider Electric, Spotify and Universal Music.

He also co-founded Token Man in 2014, an initiative that gives men a better understanding of gender inequality in the workplace and inspire them to become change-makers. He was named one of Management Today’s Top 30 Male Agents of Change, and in 2019 was on the Advisory Board for Inclusion Matters. He continues to nurture a number of communities he co-founded, including Culture Social, a community for anyone who wants to build better work cultures, and has co-authored a number of books including Creative Superpowers: Equip Yourself for the Age of Creativity.

