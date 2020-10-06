0
06/10/2020

16/10/2020: Black History Month: Reading Group

This reading group discussion will focus on Reni Eddo-Lodge’s, ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’, (2017)

As part of Kingston University’s British Black History celebrations in October, the Kingston University Reading Group and Kingston Libraries will be running a series of events for staff and students at the University and for members of our local community.

British Black History month is not only about recognising and remembering events that have happened in the past. It is also about acknowledging how history influences our present and future.  British Black History month also provides us all with the perfect opportunity to have conversations about race and race equality so that together we can begin to unlearn, relearn, and reflect.

This reading group discussion will focus on Reni Eddo-Lodge’s, ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’, (2017) and will take place on Friday 16th October 5-6.30pm.

