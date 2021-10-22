0
22/10/2021
16/11/2021: Peri-menopause with Flock | Ria Satsangi

16/11/2021: Peri-menopause with Flock | Ria Satsangi
Peri-menopause event by Flock

Join me, for drinks, canapés and an inclusive conversation with The Peri-menopause Doctor @drshahzadiharper. Gift bags for all guests.

Flock talks about The Peri-Menopause

– Any profits from this event will be donated to MindCharity.

– Luxury Gift Bags worth over £150 for all guests 🤩

The Network: Flock

The womens’ events network with a difference!

We promise you an inclusive vibe where you can continue to learn, grow and be inspired. At our events, you will get the exposure you need and find a support network to help fulfil you in your journey.

Showcasing female founders in a focussed yet fun environment, we encourage you to explore your potential and make sure you celebrate it!

