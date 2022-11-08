0
08/11/2022
16/11/2022: It is okay to talk! Men’s mental health and the importance of safe spaces | Vanessa Vallely OBE in conversation with Alex McClintock, Andy’s Man Club

Alex McClintock LinkedIn Live

In this session Vanessa Vallely OBE talks to Alex McClintock from Andy’s Man Club (AMC) about the importance of safe spaces for men to talk about their mental health. 

Vanessa will speak with Alex about AMC, why it was set up and how it is expanding across the UK.  We delve into Alex’s own story as a former Prison officer who found the support he needed for his own mental health through AMC.  Alex will talk about the state of play for men’s mental health across the UK, and why AMC are on a mission to remove the stigma around mental health for the benefit of all.

REGISTER HERE

 

stressed-man
Men left in the dark about menopause
08/11/2022

