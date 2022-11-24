16/12/2022: BEYOUROWN | Women Who Lead Christmas Lunch

Please join us at the BEYOUROWN Women Who Lead Christmas Lunch for an inspirational workshop/lunch amongst other many of our like-minded ambitious community of women who are passionate about making impactful changes within their industry.

So get ready to be inspired and empowered to take yourself to the next level with the support of our leading ladies.

The event will be hired to privately by Forbes 30 under 30 honouree Samanah Duran at the prestigious Megans Kings Road 571 King’s Road, Fulham London, SW6 2EB,

More about our BEYOUROWN

Since its launch in 2016, BEYOUROWN has been on a mission to lead women with a vision. BEYOUROWN is a digital media & news company dedicated to inspiring women in business. Led by founder, CEO & contributing editor, Samanah Duran, BEYOUROWN’s rapid growth & evolution is down to continuously delivering a fresh perspective from a wide community of the most affluential, influential and entrepreneurial game-changing women of today.

More about our Founder Samanah Duran

Forbes 30 under 30 honouree Samanah Duran is a British fashion designer and entrepreneur with a fierce emphasis on inspiring each individual to embrace their identity and to take pride in their individuality – something of which is perfectly presented in her vision with retail company Critics Clothing.

What To Expect:

11.00- Introduction to BEYOUROWN and the lunch ahead

11.15- Business profile spotlight to share and learn about others

12.00-Lunch with to fill in workshop forms and connector network forms

12.30 – Workshop begins, request for mentorship and guidance from our experts

1.30- End of lunch and gift bag take-away

This BEYOUROWN event is for you if you are interested in:

Connecting and networking with women in your industry field to form potential business partnerships and collaborations.

Promoting your business as a leader within our influential circle of powerful women.

Entrepreneurship and being self-employed

How to build a start-up/SME

Lunch options will be sent via email once your ticket is booked with us,

Fancy becoming member with us? Register here: https://beyourown.org/register/