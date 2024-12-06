16 Days of Activism | Changing the world one conversation on consent at a time

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign that runs from 25 November to 10 December. It’s a time to raise awareness, take action and amplify voices advocating for change.

This year, one vital topic deserves more attention, consent. Talking about consent is key to preventing harm, fostering respect and building healthier relationships. Yet, it’s often overlooked or misunderstood. This campaign is the perfect time to break the silence and start conversations that matter.

It’s not always easy to talk about consent. For many, it’s a sensitive subject wrapped in layers of misunderstanding, discomfort and even fear. But staying silent only deepens the confusion. The truth is, we all need to speak more about consent.

For years, conversations about consent have been sidelined, often treated as awkward or unnecessary. Yet, consent is the foundation of respect and healthy relationships. It’s not just about saying yes or no. It’s about understanding boundaries, valuing autonomy and creating space for open communication.

We’ve all heard the phrase, “No means no.” But consent isn’t just about refusal. It’s also about enthusiastic agreement. It’s about checking in, listening and being fully present in the moment. It’s about making sure that everyone involved feels comfortable and safe.

This isn’t just relevant in romantic or sexual situations. Consent touches so many parts of our lives. From borrowing a friend’s belongings to sharing someone’s story, it’s about ensuring respect is at the heart of every interaction.

Still, many people avoid these conversations. Some think it’s obvious or assume everyone knows the “rules.” Others might feel awkward, worrying about saying the wrong thing. But here’s the reality. Talking about consent is one of the most important ways we can foster respect and prevent harm.

It starts with education. From a young age, children should learn that their body is their own. They should understand that they have the right to say no. They should also learn to listen when someone else sets a boundary. These lessons carry into adulthood, shaping the way we interact with the world.

For adults, the conversation around consent can feel more complex. Unspoken assumptions muddy the waters. This is why clarity is so important. Asking questions, seeking agreement and respecting a “no” without pushing are key behaviours we should all practise.

When we speak about consent, we also tackle the myths that surround it. For example, the myth is that consent is implied if someone doesn’t resist. Or the harmful idea that once consent is given, it can’t be withdrawn. These beliefs harm both individuals and society. They perpetuate misunderstanding and diminish trust.

By talking openly, we empower others to recognise their rights and respect the rights of others. We create a culture where asking is normal and listening is valued. We also make it clear that consent is ongoing. It isn’t a one-time checkbox. It’s a constant dialogue.

It’s equally important to normalise conversations about mistakes. If someone realises they’ve overstepped a boundary, they should feel able to apologise and learn from it. Shame prevents growth, but accountability drives positive change.

Consent should never be assumed. Whether it’s a kiss, a hug, or a decision to share a photo online, asking isn’t a burden. It’s a basic way to show care and consideration. Checking in doesn’t ruin the moment. It strengthens trust.

Talking about consent also shifts the narrative. It stops being a “serious talk” that people avoid and becomes part of everyday conversations. It becomes as natural as asking if someone wants tea or if they’re comfortable with a decision.

Takeaway

Let’s normalise the conversation. Consent isn’t a box-ticking exercise or a legal technicality. It’s about respect, kindness and connection. Speaking up might feel uncomfortable at first. But with every conversation, we’re building a world where consent is understood, valued, and practised by everyone. Speak more. Talk about consent.