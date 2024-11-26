16 Days of Activism | Taking action against gender-based violence

Every year, from 25 November to 10 December, the world unites for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

These days are dedicated to raising awareness, challenging cultural norms and inspiring change. The campaign kicks off on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and runs until Human Rights Day. Across the globe, people take part in events and initiatives, but what about here in the UK? How can we engage and support those affected by gender-based violence? More importantly, how can we contribute to ending it?

What is gender-based violence?

Gender-based violence refers to harmful acts directed at individuals based on their gender. It includes physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, often affecting women and girls, though men and non-binary people are also victims. It’s a critical issue. Statistics show that an estimated one in four women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and more than 85,000 women are raped annually that’s in the UK alone. These figures are alarming, underscoring the need for urgent action.

Events across the UK During 16 Days

During these 16 days, organisations, charities and activists across the UK will host various events, both online and in person. These events aim to educate, raise awareness and encourage individuals to take action.

Key events

Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Conference (Virtual and in-person event)

Date: 26 November 2024

26 November 2024 Hosted by: Westminster Insight

Westminster Insight Link: Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Conference

Virtual workshops by Women’s Aid

Date: Throughout 16 Days (Check local listings)

Throughout 16 Days (Check local listings) Topics include: “Understanding Domestic Abuse” and “Supporting Survivors”

“Understanding Domestic Abuse” and “Supporting Survivors” Link: Women’s Aid Workshops

Candlelight vigils across the UK

Locations: London, Manchester, Glasgow

London, Manchester, Glasgow Date: Various dates within 16 Days

Various dates within 16 Days Link Candlelight vigils – Refuge

Awareness walks – “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”

Date: 30 November 2024

30 November 2024 Location: Various UK cities (London, Birmingham, Edinburgh)

Various UK cities (London, Birmingham, Edinburgh) Link: Walk a Mile – Eventbrite

Support drives for shelters (Hosted by Refuge)

Date: Ongoing throughout the 16 Days

Ongoing throughout the 16 Days Donation drive details and drop-off points

Link: Support Drives –Refuge

Webinar on GBV and Law Reform (Hosted by Women’s Equality Party)

Date: 4 December 2024

4 December 2024 Link: Webinar – Women’s Equality Party

How to get involved

Attend events: Find a local event or participate in online webinars. Knowledge is a powerful tool for change.

Donate: Many organisations rely on donations to provide critical support services. You can donate directly to charities like Refuge, Women’s Aid or the Survivors’ Trust.

Volunteer: Many helplines, shelters and support services need volunteers. Whether it’s offering time at a refuge or answering calls on a helpline, your support can make a real difference.

Speak out: Use your voice on social media or in conversations with friends and family. Share facts, stories and resources. Raise awareness in your community by starting conversations about GBV.

Takeaway

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign is about more than just raising awareness for a few weeks. It’s about long-term change. The UK faces a significant challenge in tackling gender-based violence, but with each voice raised, each donation made and each conversation had, we inch closer to a society where violence isn’t tolerated.

Gender-based violence is everyone’s issue. It’s about building a future where no one lives in fear of violence, regardless of their gender. So, what can we do?

Firstly, we must listen. Survivors’ voices need to be amplified. By listening, we can better understand the changes needed in society and law.

Next, we need to advocate. Whether it’s by pushing for better funding for support services or supporting survivors in our communities, advocacy is key.

Finally, we need to challenge. Challenge harmful gender norms, speak out when something doesn’t feel right, and challenge systems that allow GBV to persist. It’s uncomfortable, but change never happens in comfort zones.

Over the next 16 days, consider your role in this fight. Can you attend an event? Donate to a shelter? Share information with your friends. Every action, no matter how small, contributes to a collective effort to end violence.

The world may not change overnight, but together, we can help make the UK a safer, more just place for everyone.

Support links and resources

National Centre of Dometic Violence | National Domestic Abuse Helpline | Women’s Aid | Refuge | The Survivors’ Trust | Victim Support