0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
25/11/2021
, ,

16 Days of Activism: WeAreTheCity stands against gender-based violence

Home > 16 Days of Activism > 16 Days Resources > 16 Days of Activism: WeAreTheCity stands against gender-based violence
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign, kicking off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Global 16 Days Campaign. Inspired by the original vision and history of the Campaign, which focused on raising awareness about violence against women (VAW), and considering the continuing impunity for femicide, this year the campaign will focus on the issue of “femicide or the gender-related killing of women.”

HARASSMENT

What is harassment?

HARASSMENT

Harassment is unwanted behaviour (such as offensive emails, images, gestures) which you find offensive or which makes you feel intimidated or humiliated. It can happen on its own or alongside other forms of discrimination.

ABUSE

What is abuse?

ABUSE

Abuse is when someone causes us harm or distress.  It can take many forms, ranging from disrespect to causing someone physical or mental pain.

FEMICIDE

What is femicide?

FEMICIDE

Femicide, the killing of a woman or girl because of her gender, usually by a man, is the most extreme form of gender-based violence.

Here at WeAreTheCity, we stand strongly against violence, abuse and harassment of any kind and will continue to raise awareness and call for the elimination of violence against women and girls.

To help with this, we’ve created a dedicated page where you will find the latest news and resources, helpful organisations, inspiring campaigners and events to help you get involved with the fight against violence.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

Let’s Talk Sis: Black Women’s Leadership Journeys: Thriving Not Surviving | FORWARD
24/11/2021

08/12/2021: Let’s Talk Sis: Black Women’s Leadership Journeys: Thriving Not Surviving | FORWARD

,
24/11/2021

06/12/2021: VAWG Empower Hour | Women’s Equality Party Sheffield

,
24/11/2021

10/12/2021: 16 Days – VAWG around the world | Safer Cornwall

,
19/11/2021

09/12/2021: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence | Sussex

,

Comment on this

X