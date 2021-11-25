16 Days of Activism: WeAreTheCity stands against gender-based violence

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign, kicking off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

It was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Global 16 Days Campaign. Inspired by the original vision and history of the Campaign, which focused on raising awareness about violence against women (VAW), and considering the continuing impunity for femicide, this year the campaign will focus on the issue of “femicide or the gender-related killing of women.”