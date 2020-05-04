0
04/05/2020

17/05/20: Get Lippy Run | The Eve Appeal

17/05/20: Get Lippy Run | The Eve Appeal

Get Lippy Run

Join #TeamEve for our virtual Get Lippy Run – a 5k where you raise funds and awareness for gynaecological cancers.

Challenge yourself to a 5k in your local park, down the street or around the garden – don your boldest Lippy or streak it across your cheeks whilst you run, walk or jog!

Your support will help to protect a mother, daughter, sister, wife or partner from gynae cancers and help to raise funds for our vital programmes, especially Ask Eve – a service that provides key information to all who are concerned about signs, symptoms and risk factors around gynae cancers.

Sign up and join our virtual run for £5 per person. We are also encouraging everyone who takes part to raise a target amount of £25 in sponsorship, which could help to cover the cost of an hour’s call with our gynae nurse specialist – but if you manage raise above and beyond this, then we can continue to reach more and more people.

Once you’ve registered, we’ll be in touch with your online sports pack to help get your fundraising underway as well as the link to our Strava group so you can track your progress and meet other participants. And everyone who completes their 5k will be sent a Get Lippy medal* for their amazing effort!

Thank you so much for your support – and if you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact our team either by emailing [email protected] or by calling 020 7605 0100.

BOOK NOW

