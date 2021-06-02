17/06/2021: WeAreVirtual: BEYOND BURNOUT – Learn how to reclaim control, cope and bounce back from burnout | Celynn Morin

Remote working has its perks but also its challenges. With blurred work/home lines, isolation, distractions and disconnection, it’s no wonder many are feeling the pressure.

It can be hard to stay inspired and balanced when every day has the same routine and constraints. It is also difficult to “leave work at the door” if you are no longer going out the door.

You are invited to this engaging session which will teach you how to recognise the tell-tale signs of burnout, build better boundaries and renew your energy levels in a way that is practical and playful!

Move from:

Ineffective to INSPIRED

Collapse to CURIOUS

Exhausted to ENERGISED

Burnout to BRIGHT-EYED and BOUNTIFUL

The session will look at practical ways to:

Tune In and Switch ON – How to feel energised and motivated for work in the mornings

Tune Out and Switch OFF – How to unplug to relax and enjoy your evenings

Leave with clear immediate actions you can take to create calm in the chaos and cope better.

About Celynn

Celynn Morin is a certified wellbeing speaker and qualified dietitian with a practical and playful approach to work place wellbeing. Celynn helps others enrich the quality of their lives by helping them connect their mind, heart, body and spirit in a way that supports their wellness.She has authored two books and received international accolades for her professional speaking and facilitation. Celynn prides herself on developing and sharing practical frameworks to help people become their own CEOs – Chief Energy Officers. She has a unique style that includes a joie de vivre rooted in curiosity, connection, community and celebration. The founder of the Wellbeing Clubhouse, she is an effervescent foodie who loves champagne and salsa dancing.

