19/08/2021
,

17/09/2021: Be More Self-ish One Day Virtual Event | Kay White

Kay White, Be More Selfish event

After giving so much to everyone at work and at home, have you found your own self-care and boundaries have got blurry?  Are you feeling overwhelmed or certainly not as robust as you want to be?  You’re not alone.

Join Kay White, Career Coach & Mentor for Corporate Career Women at Be More Self-ish on Friday 17th September to take some time out for yourself and consider your own practices, development and self-care commitments.

For WeAreTheCity subscribers, Kay’s offering an exclusive code to take 50 per cent off the ticket price, using Sparkle50 on checkout. Find out more about the event here.
 
You’ll also be donating to Refuge, the UK charity against domestic violence against women and children.
 
Learn with and from other corporate career women like you who know it’s time to pay attention to their own well-being and be more self-ish.  You can’t keep filling from an empty cup…
Kay WhiteAbout Kay

Drawing upon the highs and lows of her own +20 year corporate career in international insurance broking in London, since 2006 when Kay set up Way Forward Solutions Ltd, she coaches and mentors corporate career women showing them how to get promoted and paid more money all without losing themselves in the process.

As Author of 2 best-selling books The A to Z of Being Understood and It’s Always Your Move Kay works with private clients one-to-one, in mentoring groups and is regularly invited to speak at conferences and offers Leadership for Women courses and training inside organisations.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

