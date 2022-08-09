17/09/22-18/09/22: The Body Love & Style Retreat | Harriet Waley-Cohen & Helen Reynolds

Booking is now open for the Body Love & Style Retreat this September!

Helen Reynolds and Harriet Waley-Cohen will be hosting this fantastic event at the beautiful Burley Manor in Hampshire, New Forest.

Collectively, both Harriet and Helen have been working to support women to feel better about themselves for decades.

From Harriet’s work supporting women to massively improve their relationship with themselves and their bodies, and Helen’s work helping women discover the perfect style that allows their true self to shine through – they both know how to support women to both look and feel fabulous.

If you know that the way you feel about how you look is holding you back from living your fullest, bravest and happiest life, you won’t want to miss this exciting, healing and empowering weekend.

AND – there’s currently a very special early bird offer to ‘bring a friend for half price’ available until Friday, 12th August. Share the experience with a friend, a colleague or family member – book your place now!