0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
09/08/2022

17/09/22-18/09/22: The Body Love & Style Retreat | Harriet Waley-Cohen & Helen Reynolds

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 17/09/22-18/09/22: The Body Love & Style Retreat | Harriet Waley-Cohen & Helen Reynolds
The Body Love and Style retreat

Booking is now open for the Body Love & Style Retreat this September!

Helen Reynolds and Harriet Waley-Cohen will be hosting this fantastic event at the beautiful Burley Manor in Hampshire, New Forest.

Collectively, both Harriet and Helen have been working to support women to feel better about themselves for decades.

From Harriet’s work supporting women to massively improve their relationship with themselves and their bodies, and Helen’s work helping women discover the perfect style that allows their true self to shine through – they both know how to support women to both look and feel fabulous.

If you know that the way you feel about how you look is holding you back from living your fullest, bravest and happiest life, you won’t want to miss this exciting, healing and empowering weekend.

AND – there’s currently a very special early bird offer to ‘bring a friend for half price’ available until Friday, 12th August. Share the experience with a friend, a colleague or family member – book your place now!

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

Level Up Images (800 × 600 px) (1)
01/08/2022

06/12/2022: WeAreTechWomen’s Level Up Summit

, ,
08/06/2022

05/07/2022: Women in Finance Summit 2022 | City & Financial Global

Women can do it. Four female characters walk up together and hold arms. Girls support each other. Friendship poster, the union of feminists and sisterhood. Vector illustration
27/05/2022

A sensitive guide to supporting female colleagues

,
WeAreVirtual, Harriet Waley Cohen, 800x600
24/05/2022

30/06/2022: WeAreVirtual: Women & the Self-Worth Crisis: A Call to Action | Harriet Waley-Cohen

Comment on this

X