17/09/22-18/09/22: Womanifest

The personal development, wellbeing & empowerment festival for women.

Womanifest is a celebration of all things female, feminine and womanly in collaboration with Girls Out Loud – a social enterprise that runs programmes to empower teenage girls to channel their potential and make better life choices.

In true festival style, hosted at the fabulous Cheshire Glamping at Lady Heyes Park in Frodsham Cheshire, this 2 day extravaganza will bring together like-minded women for fun, entertainment, education, wellbeing and empowerment. The event is designed to help women to live the happy, fulfilling & successful life they deserve and inspire the next generation of young women through an amazing line up of activity.

There will be ‘TED style’ talks from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – comedians, singers, dancers etc, yoga and meditation sessions, a pamper tent for spa treatments, great food & drinks on offer, silent disco with an epic EMPOWER HOUR, liberating experiences like walking on hot coals or broken glass, a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!