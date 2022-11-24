17/12/2022: Women in Business Networking & Christmas Dinner

You are invited to join the upcoming Women in Business Networking event in London – come and meet some of our community members in person, celebrate your year of growth and new achievements.

This is our end of the year celeberation – if you are a small business owner, chances are you do not have team Christmas parties and the usual ‘work do’s’ that is why we have put together an event for you to join and enjoy making new and old connections.

You can join us for just the networking part of the event from 2 to 5pm or also stay for group dinner from 6 to 9.30 pm, with a little bit of dancing, great food, goodie bags with gifts, and enjoy a wonderful conversation with likeminded women.

Our dinner groups are generally 10-12 people and networking between 30-60 people attend our events.

We Established Women in Business events in London in 2017 and since then have established a global community of women, covering all parts of the world. We also host business retreats and our annual Women Thrive Summit that happens every March, attracting thousands of global speakers and attendees.

Invitiation to join our Christmas retreat is an invitation to share the same table, invitation to be part of our community and events.

You can select one of the following options

– Networking and x 2 drinks – £29

– Networking + Dinner £79 + Drinks + Goodie Bag

– VIP Option – Dinner + Unlimited drinks + Lux Goodie Bag