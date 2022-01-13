0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
13/01/2022

18/01/2022: Calling women to become lawmakers! | 50:50 Parliament

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 18/01/2022: Calling women to become lawmakers! | 50:50 Parliament
Calling Legal Women to Become Lawmakers, 5050 event

50:50 invites, men and women, to hear how we help women progress in politics and why we are working to build more gender balanced, representative elected bodies.

50:50 work to inspire and support women along the path to Parliament and local government.

At this event we will hear from women at the top of the legal profession. We want lawyers to encourage the women in their ranks, and other women, to stand. Women who understand the law can make ideal legislators and representatives.

The Panel:

– I Stephanie Boyce – President, Law Society
– Susan Bright – Global Managing Partner for Diversity & Inclusion & Responsible Business, Hogan Lovells
– Ania Rontaler – Partner, Simmons & Simmons

The event will be hosted by 50:50 Founder Frances Scott.

About us:

50:50 Parliament’s mission is to build a better democracy, one in which women have equal seats and equal say.

50:50 work with all the political parties to encourage women to stand and help them progress in politics at a local and national level. When women click #SignUpToStand via www.5050Parliament.co.uk/signuptostand we:

– send them an interactive Personal Political Profile
– allocate them a 50:50 Buddy
– invite them to weekly party specific Bite Size meetings
– and offer bespoke support to women from diverse groups.

In the corridors of power, men still outnumber women by 2:1. Campaign for change!

Join the 50:50 mailing list today at: www.5050Parliament.co.uk/join

Or become a Friend at www.5050Parliament.co.uk/donate.

This is event is funded by Comic Relief as part of the Equal Power coalition.

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more recommended events

Related Posts

50-50 Parliament logo featured
06/10/2021

21/10/2021: Let’s celebrate diversity in the public sector! | 50:50 Parliament

17/06/2021

21/06/2021: Politics Makes a Great Second Career! | WeAreTheCity & 50:50 Parliament

Glitch International Women's Day event featured
11/02/2021

08/03/2021: Equal Power in Digital Self Defence: Keeping Politically Active Women Safe | Glitch

houses of parliament featured
07/08/2020

Women political leaders: the impact of gender on democracy

Comment on this

X