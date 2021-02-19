18/03/2021: WeAreVirtual: Reprogramming Imposter Syndrome | Lauren Paton

In this session, we’ll use EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique, or tapping) to help release some of the old programming that has caused us to feel like an imposter, so that we can move towards feeling like we belong in every room we walk into.

EFT works to settle our nervous system and release emotional blocks that we’re holding onto. During a tapping sequence, we tap with our fingers on our energy meridians. It helps to activate a feeling of calm and release old patterns and limiting beliefs. In this session, I’ll take you through the principles of the tapping technique and you’ll follow along with me as we work specifically on working through some of the layers to our imposter syndrome. We’ll cover: What tapping is

How it can help with limiting beliefs

How to tap

A group tapping session on reprogramming imposter syndrome

It’s useful to have a notebook or journal handy to jot down anything that comes up during the session. REGISTER HERE

About Lauren

Lauren is the founder of Unleashed Coaching, which brings a powerful combination of coaching, mentoring and energy therapy together with her own brand of spiritually-minded straight-talking support to help women clear the blocks to unlimited confidence. She bring her years of professional, mentoring and life experience to coaching women through creating a high-performance business, thriving in high-pressure environments, or finding their purpose for the next stage of their lives. She’s a firm believer that if we unleash ourselves from the blocks in our past, we can create a happier and more successful future.

Offering three-month and half-day VIP programmes, as well as session-by-session options for private clients and businesses, Lauren helps women find their inner confidence, break through their limiting beliefs and internal blocks, learn how to priorities their needs and build effective self-care habits.

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.