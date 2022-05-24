0
24/05/2022
,

18/06/2022: Queer History in the Square Mile | Cemetery Club

Queer History in the Square Mile, LGBT month event

From Roman London to the present day, learn about LGBTQ history in the Square Mile for Pride month!

The City today is a mix of shiny skyscrapers, office buildings and more coffee shops you can count, but throught out its streets and alleyways, queer history can be found. It’s not as easily accessible (or easily found)as your more commonly known history, but it’s there nonetheless. From Molly Houses by the Old Bailey in the 18th century to sex workers who played with gender and identity in the 14th, to heart breaking stories of entrapment and conviction in the 19th.

This tour intends to show you some fascinating LGBTQ+ history through a rainbow lens.

Sheldon K. Goodman is a public historian specialising in death and queer history. For 8 years he has been running tours and events around cemeteries nationally and has also worked with Ipswich Museum, the National Archive and the Royal Maritime Museum in public engagement.

The tour begins in the plaza ouitside the Old Bailey. The nearest tube stations is St. Pauls (Central) and the nearest rail link is City Thameslink. Please ensure you wear comfortable footwear!

REGISTER HERE

