18/09/2021: Now You’re Talking Side Hustle Showcase 2021 – Sis what’s your side hustle?

What is a Side Hustle?

SIDE HUSTLE (noun)

A secondary business or hobby that brings in, or has the potential to bring in, extra income or skills.

Do you ever feel like you want to do MORE than just your day job?

Maybe you even have an idea but you’re not sure where to start?

Or, perhaps you already have a side hustle and want to learn how to take your brand to the next level?

Did you know 1 in 3 UK adults has a side hustle?!

The Now You’re Talking Network is back with our annual event… the Side Hustle Showcase, a one-day event exclusively featuring side hustles run by female millennials!

Wherever you are in your journey, come along and join 100+ other women on Saturday 18th September 2021 to meet and be inspired by female millennials who will be helping you start or scale your side hustle.

As an attendee, you will also have the opportunity to virtually attend a wide range of interactive talks on topics such as how to start/scale a side hustle. You will gain invaluable and actionable insights.

Secure your ticket today and spread the word!

