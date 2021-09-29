0
29/09/2021
,

18/10/2021: Menopause in the workplace | Via Vita Health

Home > Menopause Awareness Month > Menopause Awareness Month Events > 18/10/2021: Menopause in the workplace | Via Vita Health
Menopause in the workplace event, Via Vita Health

Join expert speakers Caroline Sidell – Managing Director, Via Vita Health and Anjanette Fraser – Nutritionist and Menopause Specialist, Managing THE Change in this 30 minute FREE webinar on Zoom and take a look at Menopause in the workplace.

Managing Menopause in the Workplace

The fastest growing demographic in the workplace are women of menopausal age. Do you know where to start with menopause in workplace?

Via Vita Health and Managing THE Change have teamed up to offer a fantastic one-off menopause webinar to support workplaces. This 30 minute webinar will take you through

  • How menopause fits into your wider wellbeing strategy
  • The importance of menopause in the workplace, policy and practice
  • Best practice workplace examples to support employees
  • How to raise awareness of the menopause in the workplace
