0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
01/11/2021
,

18/11/2021: International Men’s Day – Teen Boys Conference 2021 | Rocking Ur Teens

Home > International Men's Day > International Men's Day Events > 18/11/2021: International Men’s Day – Teen Boys Conference 2021 | Rocking Ur Teens
International Men's Day, Teen Boys Conference

We are delighted to invite 13-15 year boys to our empowerment conference, celebrating International Men’s Day

* Be inspired by young men doing great things that they can relate to*

*Take part in inspiring workshops and learn from the real life experiences of our speakers.*

*Increase aspirations and understand the many opportunities potentially available to them in non-typical industries and corporate organizations.*

*Celebrate International Men’s Day amongst their peers.*

*Focus on their mental health and wellbeing*

*Have a positive day reflecting on what’s good about being them.*

BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

06/10/2021

19/11/2021: Masculinity in the Workplace 2021 – Allyship and Beyond | HeANDShe X Token Man

,
02/06/2021

26/10/2021: WeAreVirtual: Why International Men’s Day should be a key part of your Inclusion & Diversity strategy | Daniele Fiandaca

WeAreVirtual, Elliott Rae featured
02/06/2021

12/11/2021: WeAreVirtual: Being man enough to be yourself: how positive masculinity can change the world | Elliott Rae

, , , ,
Michael Barrington-Hibbert
20/12/2020

HeForShe: Michael Barrington-Hibbert | Managing Partner of Barrington Hibbert Associates & co-founder of the 10,000 Black Interns initiative

,

Comment on this

X