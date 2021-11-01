18/11/2021: International Men’s Day – Teen Boys Conference 2021 | Rocking Ur Teens

We are delighted to invite 13-15 year boys to our empowerment conference, celebrating International Men’s Day

* Be inspired by young men doing great things that they can relate to*

*Take part in inspiring workshops and learn from the real life experiences of our speakers.*

*Increase aspirations and understand the many opportunities potentially available to them in non-typical industries and corporate organizations.*

*Celebrate International Men’s Day amongst their peers.*

*Focus on their mental health and wellbeing*

*Have a positive day reflecting on what’s good about being them.*