18/11/2022: Ignite 2022 – Virtual Career Fair | We-Ace

WeAreTheCity are proud to announce we are a community partner for Ignite 2022 – A Virtual Career Fair by We-Ace: India’s largest career fair for all professionals across industries with a focus on gender diversity at workplaces – by putting women first.

A uniquely curated annual initiative featuring upcoming, trending and relevant opportunities with a fun and engaging way for job seekers to explore 1000+ job openings, directly interact with recruiters on the spot and have access to over 30 top employers—all at the same time. Candidates can attend multiple masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions with global leaders when they join the fair. It’s a fresh approach to jumpstart your career and there’s no entrance fee! So, come JOIN US!