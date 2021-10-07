19/01/2022: Menopause in the Workplace Digital Conference | Westminster Insight

“Three in every five women are negatively affected at work as a result of the menopause. Excluding menopausal women from the workplace is detrimental to our economy, our society and our place on the world stage.” Rt. Hon Caroline Nokes MP, Chair, Women and Equalities Committee

Join Westminster Insight’s timely Menopause in the Workplace Digital Conference to learn how to support women and destigmatise the menopause in the workplace. Find out how to implement a menopause policy in your workplace that will empower line managers, create inclusive communications and enact cultural change. Implement a strategic approach to address menopause-related discrimination.Understand your legal responsibilities as an employer and get an update on the latest guidance for when and how to make reasonable adjustments.

The keynote address will be delivered by Caroline Nokes MP, Chair, Women and Equalities Committee who will share the latest updates from the menopause and workplace inquiry, including national legislation and workplace guidelines.

You’ll hear insights from leading public and private sector employers – Santander UK, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust and Ministry of Justice – they will share how they successfully implemented menopause policies and the positive impacts on workplace culture, support and productivity.

This half-day event will be broadcast live from our studio in London via an interactive digital platform.

Key Points: