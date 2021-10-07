0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
07/10/2021
,

19/01/2022: Menopause in the Workplace Digital Conference | Westminster Insight

Home > Menopause Awareness Month > Menopause Awareness Month Events > 19/01/2022: Menopause in the Workplace Digital Conference | Westminster Insight
Westminster Insight

“Three in every five women are negatively affected at work as a result of the menopause. Excluding menopausal women from the workplace is detrimental to our economy, our society and our place on the world stage.”  Rt. Hon Caroline Nokes MP, Chair, Women and Equalities Committee

Join Westminster Insight’s timely Menopause in the Workplace Digital Conference to learn how to support women and destigmatise the menopause in the workplace. Find out how to implement a menopause policy in your workplace that will empower line managers, create inclusive communications and enact cultural change. Implement a strategic approach to address menopause-related discrimination.Understand your legal responsibilities as an employer and get an update on the latest guidance for when and how to make reasonable adjustments.

The keynote address will be delivered by Caroline Nokes MP, Chair, Women and Equalities Committee who will share the latest updates from the menopause and workplace inquiry, including national legislation and workplace guidelines.

You’ll hear insights from leading public and private sector employers – Santander UK, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust and Ministry of Justice – they will share how they successfully implemented menopause policies and the positive impacts on workplace culture, support and productivity.

This half-day event will be broadcast live from our studio in London via an interactive digital platform.

Key Points:

  • Reviewing the impact of the menopause on workplace productivity, the gender pay and pension gap
  • Tackling stigma and organisational culture to reduce menopause-related workplace discrimination
  • Understanding your legal responsibilities under the Equality Act and Duty of Care and when to make reasonable adjustments
  • Educating line managers to ensure appropriate support to menopausal women
  • Learning from experts from across the private and public sectors on how to plan and implement a workplace menopause policy.
BOOK YOUR TICKET

Discover more events

Related Posts

Wellbeing Of Women Menopause Workplace Pledge
05/10/2021

Wellbeing of Women launch ‘Menopause Workplace Pledge’ campaign to support women & staff through menopause

,
menopause
01/10/2021

How to tackle the menopause and your career

, ,
Older and Wiser, Jenny Eclair book cover featured
30/09/2021

Recommended Read: Older and Wiser: A Survivor’s Guide to the Menopause | Jenny Eclair

,
Glamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopauseGlamorous, mature lady wearing blazer and glasses, menopause
30/09/2021

Menopause Awareness Month: Over 30 businesses join GenM’s Menopause Revolution

,

Comment on this

X