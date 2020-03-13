0
13/03/2020

19/03/20: Knowing Your Worth Live Webinar with Elaine Penhaul | Home Staging Association

Webinar with Elaine Penhaul

Knowing Your Worth: How to sell your services and negotiate with confidence with Elaine Penhaul – Live Webinar.

– What are your ways of knowing your worth as a home stager?

– Have you always wanted to step up your game on selling your services but do not know where to start?

– Have you always wanted to negotiate with clients with confidence?

On the 19th March, The Home Staging Association brings to you the Elaine Penhaul from Lemon and Lime Interiors to speak about How to Sell Your Services and Negotiate with Confidence.

Elaine has a background in business coaching and property investment. She was home staging her own properties for rent and for sale and started doing the same for friends when the market was so difficult post 2008. The results were so dramatic in terms of reducing selling times that local agents began to ask her to look at properties for their clients. From this gradual start Lemon and Lime Interiors was born in 2015. Elaine now employs 6 full-time office staff and a large team of contractors, covering everything from decorating and repair work to fully furnishing a property. Lemon and Lime are based in the Midlands and work on properties across the UK, working with both local agents and the high-end nationals.

Elaine combines Lemon and Lime Interiors with her continuing successful business coaching On the rare occasions she isn’t working she loves to visit her four grown-up children and spending time outdoors, especially sailing.

BOOK NOW

