19/03/20: Women in Work Webinar | PES

Join PES for an exciting webinar inspired by International Women’s Day in March.

We’ll be hosting a panel of experts discussing a range of issues affecting women’s wellbeing at work, including the M-word – yes, the menopause!

Date & Time:

Thursday 19th March 9.45-11.00am

Speakers

Gill Simpson, Executive and parent coach at Chapter Forty Four

Importance of looking after our own needs as well as our children’s

The business and social imperative: why supporting working parents matters

How organisational culture may support/hinder working parents

Debbie Kleiner, Head of Workplace wellbeing, PES

Mental health key facts

Gender and mental health

Promoting positive mental health for all genders

Creating mental health strategy

Sarah Davies, Co-Founder and Director, Talking Menopause

Menopause Key facts

Who is affected?

What are the symptoms and how they can be recognised

Impact for individuals, and in the workplace

Practical solutions to manage menopause at work including case studies

If you’re responsible for the wellbeing of your workforce, book now to hear from expert speakers and get practical takeaways for your business.