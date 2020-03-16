19/03/2020: WeAreVirtual: Power of Mentoring with Vanessa Vallely OBE | WeAreTechWomen

WeAreTechWomen would like to invite you to join them to learn about the Power of Mentoring with Vanessa Vallely OBE, MD, WeAreTheCity.

This event is the first in the series of quarterly learning events for WeAreTechWomen’s community.

About this event

Success in your career isn’t just about the ability to do your day job and do it well. Success is often achieved by pushing your boundaries and learning/benefiting from the advice and experience of others. Mentoring is becoming an increasingly popular way of leveraging skills, however if your mentoring relationships are not structured and there are no measurements for success, then these sessions are likely to reap reward in the long term. If you are interested in seeking mentors in the future and/or want to turn up the heat on an existing mentoring relationship, then this hands on learning session is for you.

Throughout this interactive and practical session Vanessa will share her top tips having mentored over 100 individuals during her 25 year career in Finance. She will also share her reflections of being a successful mentor for programmes such as Parligender, a House of Parliament Mentoring campaign and the hugely successful CRUK Women of Influence mentoring programme.

Attend this session to

Learn the basics of a successful mentoring relationship, who does what and why!

Learn how to drive success from your mentoring relationships to achieve optimum results

Map out a skills framework and relationship plan to identify your long term and short term outcomes

Identify and plan to approach potential mentors

Learn how to be the best mentee!

Practice your mentoring pitch

Gain access to templates to get your mentoring engagement off to a flying start

Find out who else you might need in your career, e.g. coaches and sponsors

Learn how to turn your mentors in to sponsors

About the speaker

Vanessa is one of the UK’s most well-networked women and has provided keynotes on on a variety of career related topics for over 500 companies worldwide. Vanessa is also one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality and often provides guidance and consultancy to both government and corporate organisations who are seeking to attract, develop and retain their female talent. Vanessa was awarded her OBE in June 2018 for her services to women and the economy.

At the height of her successful 25 year career in the financial services, Vanessa launched the award winning WeAreTheCity.com in 2008 as a vehicle to help women progress in their careers. WeAreTheCity.com now has over 120,000 members and provides resources/conferences/awards/jobs to women across the UK. Vanessa is the also the -founder of UK wide diversity forum Gender Networks. Gender Networks (formerly The Network of Networks) brings together diversity leaders from 85 cross sector firms to share best practice on a quarterly basis. In 2017, Vanessa launched, WeAreTechWomen.com as a resource hub for women working in tech. WeAreTechWomen now has over 15,000 members and hosts its own annual Women in Tech conference and TechWomen100 awards. To date, through the awards and her events, Vanessa has shone a spotlight on over 750 future female leaders and provided learning opportunities to over 5,000 women.

Vanessa is also the author of the book “Heels of Steel: Surviving and Thriving in the Corporate World” which tracks her career and shares 13 chapters of tips to succeed in the workplace.

Over the past ten years, she has been named Women in Banking & Finance’s Champion for Women, Financial News Top 100 Rising Star, The International Alliance for Women Top 100 Women globally & Brummells Top 30 London Entrepreneurs. In 2015 Vanessa was in GQ UK’s Top 100 Connected Women and the Evening Standard’s 1000 Most Influential Londoners. Vanessa is a regular guest on TV and radio and also sits on the Government Digital Services advisory board.